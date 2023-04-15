Create New Account
No, the Dollar isn't about to Crash. Dave Brat with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Sebastian talks to Liberty University's Dave Brat about the latest speculation surrounding international currency, and whether or not the American dollar is on the verge of collapse.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

sebastian gorkaamerica firstdave brat

