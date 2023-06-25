Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - June 24, 2023
channel image
High Hopes
2589 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
63 views
Published Sunday

Michael Salla


June 24, 2023


Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 17 to 24, 2023, which includes a letter from a Canadian MP revealing the truth about UAP/UFO reverse engineering projects and the need for government officials to prepare the public for official disclosure from other Five Eyes nations; a floating city for 40,000 people being built by 2030 to withstand global disasters; a study on the safest US states during an alien invasion; the truth about Yahweh as an extraterrestrial sky god; a power struggle over much of the truth about UFOs to reveal to the general public: a surveillance and smear campaign by the Aerospace Corporation against a leading ET contactee; India signing the Artemis Accords, and much more. This is the third in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.


Info on the June 24 Supersoldiers and Ascended Masters webinar is available here: https://exopolitics.org/supersoldiers-and-ascended-masters/


For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all cites stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iu0wz935LJ8

Keywords
ufocanadajunedisclosureetsmear campaignindiampweek in reviewalien invasionyawehexopoliticsuap2023reverse engineeringmichael sallafive eye nationsfloating citysafest statesextaterrestrial sky godaerospace corporationartemis accords

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket