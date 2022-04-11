© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE GREEN PATHWAY TO GLOBALISM
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 11, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/the-green-pathway-to-globalism/
The Green New Deal and UN Agenda 21/2030... After 3 decades of calling anyone mentioning UN Agenda 21 a wingnut and conspiracy theorist, it turns out that we wingnuts were right all along, while the conspiracy was hiding in plain sight
and being sheltered by the same evil actors that are vilifying us.
They have become so confident in their ultimate success that they now openly call for the "fundamental transformation" of American independence, and converting the uniquely American right to own property into a Marxist technocratic model straight out of Huxley's Brave New World.
Sadly, 100 years of Marxist indoctrination in our schools has led most younger Americans down the primrose path of Utopian Socialism that promises free stuff for everyone without personal responsibility. It's ironic that the only countries getting a free pass on this “fundamental transformation” are already living under communism…………….which proves what we conspiracy theorists have been saying all along; it's not about the environment and never was, it's about destroying free market capitalism while advancing communism.
The Green New Deal is not green, not new, and it is certainly not a good deal…….it is a very red, old and well thought out plan to capture, hamstring and eventually destroy free market capitalism, while moving humans into a cradle to grave control grid society that will end a sovereign America and deindustrialize the developed world as we know it.
Do we have a responsibility to conserve and care for our natural environment? Absolutely we do, but when you compare environmental responsibility between command/ control and free market economies, facts prove beyond a shadow of doubt that free market economies are much better stewards of the environment.
The Green New Deal and UN Agenda 21/2030... After 3 decades of calling anyone mentioning UN Agenda 21 a wingnut and conspiracy theorist, it turns out that we wingnuts were right all along, while the conspiracy was hiding in plain sight
and being sheltered by the same evil actors that are vilifying us.
They have become so confident in their ultimate success that they now openly call for the "fundamental transformation" of American independence, and converting the uniquely American right to own property into a Marxist technocratic model straight out of Huxley's Brave New World.
Sadly, 100 years of Marxist indoctrination in our schools has led most younger Americans down the primrose path of Utopian Socialism that promises free stuff for everyone without personal responsibility. It's ironic that the only countries getting a free pass on this “fundamental transformation” are already living under communism…………….which proves what we conspiracy theorists have been saying all along; it's not about the environment and never was, it's about destroying free market capitalism while advancing communism.
The Green New Deal is not green, not new, and it is certainly not a good deal…….it is a very red, old and well thought out plan to capture, hamstring and eventually destroy free market capitalism, while moving humans into a cradle to grave control grid society that will end a sovereign America and deindustrialize the developed world as we know it.
Do we have a responsibility to conserve and care for our natural environment? Absolutely we do, but when you compare environmental responsibility between command/ control and free market economies, facts prove beyond a shadow of doubt that free market economies are much better stewards of the environment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.