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THE GREEN PATHWAY TO GLOBALISM
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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1 view • April 11, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/the-green-pathway-to-globalism/
The Green New Deal and UN Agenda 21/2030... After 3 decades of calling anyone mentioning UN Agenda 21 a wingnut and conspiracy theorist, it turns out that we wingnuts were right all along, while the conspiracy was hiding in plain sight
and being sheltered by the same evil actors that are vilifying us.

They have become so confident in their ultimate success that they now openly call for the "fundamental transformation" of American independence, and converting the uniquely American right to own property into a Marxist technocratic model straight out of Huxley's Brave New World.

Sadly, 100 years of Marxist indoctrination in our schools has led most younger Americans down the primrose path of Utopian Socialism that promises free stuff for everyone without personal responsibility. It's ironic that the only countries getting a free pass on this “fundamental transformation” are already living under communism…………….which proves what we conspiracy theorists have been saying all along; it's not about the environment and never was, it's about destroying free market capitalism while advancing communism.

The Green New Deal is not green, not new, and it is certainly not a good deal…….it is a very red, old and well thought out plan to capture, hamstring and eventually destroy free market capitalism, while moving humans into a cradle to grave control grid society that will end a sovereign America and deindustrialize the developed world as we know it.

Do we have a responsibility to conserve and care for our natural environment? Absolutely we do, but when you compare environmental responsibility between command/ control and free market economies, facts prove beyond a shadow of doubt that free market economies are much better stewards of the environment.
Keywords
globalismgreen new dealconnecting the dotsdan happelgoing greenpaul driessendavid wojick
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