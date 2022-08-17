PAT BOONE RECENTLY TALKS ABOUT PASTOR CARL GALLUPS on Skywatch TV

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PAT BOONE RECENTLY TALKS ABOUT PASTOR CARL....Pat Boone (Hollywood Movie Actor, Gospel Music Singer, Songwriter, Bestselling Author) talking about Pastor Carl Gallups and his book THE RABBI WHO FOUND MESSIAH on a very recent SKYWATCH TV Episode. (1 MIN. VIDEO CLIP)
See this book and all Carl's books at
www.carlgallups.com/store