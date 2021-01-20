© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Song of Moses Conclusion
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • January 20, 2021
Download Video: https://welcomehome777.com/76
Part 2 of our Song of Moses bible study. This is a very important study for anyone who cares to know how this all ends. God knows and told us well ahead of time. As Isaiah the prophet once asked "Who hath believed our report"?
KJV
Deu 31:28
Gather unto me all the elders of your tribes, and your officers, that I may speak these words in their ears, and call heaven and earth to record against them.
Deu 31:29
For I know that after my death ye will utterly corrupt yourselves, and turn aside from the way which I have commanded you; and evil will befall you in the latter days; because ye will do evil in the sight of the LORD, to provoke him to anger through the work of your hands.
Deu 31:30
¶
And Moses spake in the ears of all the congregation of Israel the words of this song, until they were ended.
Student of the last days website:
http://welcomehome777.com/
Part 2 of our Song of Moses bible study. This is a very important study for anyone who cares to know how this all ends. God knows and told us well ahead of time. As Isaiah the prophet once asked "Who hath believed our report"?
KJV
Deu 31:28
Gather unto me all the elders of your tribes, and your officers, that I may speak these words in their ears, and call heaven and earth to record against them.
Deu 31:29
For I know that after my death ye will utterly corrupt yourselves, and turn aside from the way which I have commanded you; and evil will befall you in the latter days; because ye will do evil in the sight of the LORD, to provoke him to anger through the work of your hands.
Deu 31:30
¶
And Moses spake in the ears of all the congregation of Israel the words of this song, until they were ended.
Student of the last days website:
http://welcomehome777.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.