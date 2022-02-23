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Jordan Peterson: Population 'Collapse' Is Coming! [18.02.2022]
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206 views • February 23, 2022
Jordan Peterson responds to Elon Musk's population collapse prediction. What is the global population doing? Does Jordan Peterson think there are too many people on the earth? Are Elon Musk's population collapse and population decline predictions going to happen?
Watch the full episode here - https://youtu.be/laSK7Pxh0_8
#jordanpeterson #populationcollapse #elonmusk
605,896 views Feb 18, 2022
Chris Williamson
299K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GcA3rI19jYM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIaH-gZIVC432YRjNVvnyCA
Watch the full episode here - https://youtu.be/laSK7Pxh0_8
#jordanpeterson #populationcollapse #elonmusk
605,896 views Feb 18, 2022
Chris Williamson
299K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GcA3rI19jYM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIaH-gZIVC432YRjNVvnyCA
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