Kim Yo-jong Rejects the Economic Assistance in Return for Denuclearization Proposal Offered by the Korean President

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bqecc26
08/19/2022 According to CNA, Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol proposes economic assistance in return for Pyongyang’s immediate denuclearization, Kim Yo-jong considers it an insult to North Korea and rejects the offer