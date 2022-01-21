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The Wheel of Time: An Energetic Commentary
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21 views • January 21, 2022
The Wheel of Time series on Amazon Prime has completed the first season of episodes. Originally a book series this adaptation is ripe for an energetic commentary.
The three areas of commentary included here are reincarnation, alternative timelines, and channeling source.
I look forward to reading your comments.
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Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
The three areas of commentary included here are reincarnation, alternative timelines, and channeling source.
I look forward to reading your comments.
Please “like” and share this video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
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