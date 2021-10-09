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This Has Always Been a Spiritual Battle
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131 views • October 09, 2021
My Channels:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/real-news-links-1.html
https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1
Points to win this war:
Never give up, Never lose faith in God, Spread the Truth, keep moral values intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Dont arm anyone, Never take The Covid Vaccine/mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul for anything, Never give up Freedom, Dont atack anyone but defend yourself, "Fight" until the End. In the end, dead or alive we win because our Soul its imortal and God its our side!
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/real-news-links-1.html
https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1
Points to win this war:
Never give up, Never lose faith in God, Spread the Truth, keep moral values intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Dont arm anyone, Never take The Covid Vaccine/mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul for anything, Never give up Freedom, Dont atack anyone but defend yourself, "Fight" until the End. In the end, dead or alive we win because our Soul its imortal and God its our side!
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
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