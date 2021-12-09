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Tesla CEO Elon Musk warns civilization will ‘crumble’ if people don’t have more children
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90 views • December 09, 2021
Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk warned Monday that the world is in danger of collapsing from a low birthrate, contrary to the common belief that the world is threatened by overpopulation. Musk’s “remarks came in response to a question about how his company’s not-yet-released Tesla Bot could solve labor issues,” the New York Post reported.
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