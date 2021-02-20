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Cauliflower crust pizza with Royal Red Shrimp and veggies
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261 views • February 20, 2021
This is a great recipe using cauliflower as the pizza crust and Royal Red Shrimp as the meat with red bell peppers, green onions, and cabbage. You wouldn't think the combination would be very fitting but they all came together for a great meal!
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