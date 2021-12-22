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Microchip to be Implanted to Track YOUR Covid Vaccine Status
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86 views • December 22, 2021
Under Your Skin - Microchip implanted in your arm could track your Covid vaccine status with just a cell phone scan! But where? In the Right Hand or Forehead just as Scripture says?
Companion article - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/microchip-to-be-implanted-to-track-your-covid-vaccine-status/
See more info on the Mark of the Beast here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/category/mark-of-the-beast/
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Companion article - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/microchip-to-be-implanted-to-track-your-covid-vaccine-status/
See more info on the Mark of the Beast here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/category/mark-of-the-beast/
Please help support this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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