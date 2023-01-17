Create New Account
The Globalists Will Lie and Lie and Lie Until You Die
The New American
Vaccine Globalists Will Never Stop Lying To You. They can never admit what they have done, so lying to you is easy. 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

  1. Bannons War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf Outlines Her Predictions for the Future of the Globalist Action Plan 
    https://rumble.com/v25wmd6-dr.-naomi-wolf-outlines-her-predictions-for-the-future-of-the-globalist-act.html

2. VisionLaunch.com - They Are Trying To Normalize SADS Like They Did With SIDS. Here’s Why It Won’t Work. 

https://visionlaunch.com/they-are-trying-to-normalize-sads-like-they-did-with-sids-heres-why-it-wont-work/

