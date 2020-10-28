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Australia - Total control & total slavery
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323 views • October 28, 2020
Total control & total slavery. Your country is next. It was never about your health, sheeple. WakeTheFuckUp !!!
Australia is now a wholly owned subsidiary of China and embracing artificial intelligence to ‘keep people apart’ so they can’t discuss the COVID #Plandemic and push back against unhealthy masks.
Next step will be freezing access to bank accounts if people talk to each other!!
Australia is now a wholly owned subsidiary of China and embracing artificial intelligence to ‘keep people apart’ so they can’t discuss the COVID #Plandemic and push back against unhealthy masks.
Next step will be freezing access to bank accounts if people talk to each other!!
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