July 19th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of finding our strength and refreshing in our Lord Jesus Christ. Do you truly desire God's presence and hunger for Him to work in your life? Those who love the Lord Jesus Christ will obey His commandments in everything He asks of them.





"Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord." Acts 3:19