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THE 5G APOCALYPSE! - The Extinction Event - (Film By Sacha Stone)
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579 views • October 02, 2020
THE 5G APOCALYPSE! - The Extinction Event - (Film By Sacha Stone)
While I continue to work on my new series, I will be leaving out videos like this one to help spread valuable information for the meantime. Today I’m sharing a full length documentary by Sacha Stone from NewEarth Media, Which explores the TRUTH, and weaponry of 5 Generation Technology.
🤝Sources & More!
5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT - Original Video: https://youtu.be/ol3tAxnNccY
😇Makes sure to Like, Share, and Subscribe For More Content, and updates!
🦋Follow me at BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bo82...
☄️Follow me at Twitter: @CodHuRoyale
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
#5G #Covid19 #SachaStone
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Scarack Truther
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/videos
While I continue to work on my new series, I will be leaving out videos like this one to help spread valuable information for the meantime. Today I’m sharing a full length documentary by Sacha Stone from NewEarth Media, Which explores the TRUTH, and weaponry of 5 Generation Technology.
🤝Sources & More!
5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT - Original Video: https://youtu.be/ol3tAxnNccY
😇Makes sure to Like, Share, and Subscribe For More Content, and updates!
🦋Follow me at BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bo82...
☄️Follow me at Twitter: @CodHuRoyale
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
#5G #Covid19 #SachaStone
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Scarack Truther
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA/videos
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