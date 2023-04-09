www.scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel entrevista a Joan Antoni Rivera sobre la EHS y la SQM (electro y químico sensibles) en general, especialmente el impacto del 5G y la búsqueda de zonas blancas por muchos refugiados ambientales. Joan es secretario de la asociación Electro y Químico Sensibles por el Derecho a la Salud (electroyquimicosensibles.org). Él es ingeniero industrial, especialista en bioconstrucción, mediciones y salud del hábitat, trabajo casi en totalidad con personas con enfermedades ambientales.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.