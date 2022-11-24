DIED SUDDENLY - A MESSAGE OF HOPE

Shared by Lucia on Nov.24/2022





Link to the documentary, https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html





---------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.brighteon.com/c7f2af03-53c5-4ec1-aa4e-ab162e3a9e7d, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

