UAV Discovered AMMO Delivery - Remarkable - Artillerymen of the RU 4th Brigade Hit the 'Basement' Target with the First Shot.

The UAV reconnaissance discovered the delivery of ammunition to a mortar battery, which was located in the basement next to the place where Mykola’s car was parked.
The most remarkable thing is that the artillerymen of the 4th brigade hit the target with the first shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.