The Propaganda monstrosity that Obama quietly “modernized” in 2012 is now rampaging across America. Demolishing free speech cultural narratives Americans valiantly and successfully defended by the Grace of God. Now laid to waste by the creeping socialist sabotage of the O Biden Administration working in concert with the globalist think tanks and their lackey’s communist end game.



Smith Mundt “The Act was developed to regulate broadcasting of programs for foreign audiences produced under the guidance by the State Department, and it prohibited domestic dissemination of materials produced by such programs as one of its provisions. The original version of the Act was amended by the Smith–Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 which allowed for materials produced by the State Department and the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) to be disseminated (widely spread) within the United States.”





I give you Exhibit A. As Jamie White reported Richard Stengel, a former State Department official under Obama and founder of the Global Engagement Center (GEC), which has come under scrutiny since the Twitter Files revealed the extent of its role to censor the American people who defy establishment narratives.





We are now experiencing something alien to our system of government and civilization. Censorship in real time. The walls of the First Amendment come down in a controlled demolition.





“We haven’t talked about propaganda. Propaganda, I’m not against propaganda. Every country does it and they have to do it to their own population,” he added.





Emails in the Twitter Files revealed the GEC was a key entity involved the social media platform’s censorship policies, working as a go-between for the federal government and Twitter.





If those responsible aren't held to answer for the treasonous subversion of our natural born rights. And that subversion isn't immediately reversed. We may as well live in another Country.





