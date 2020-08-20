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EP 2064-6PM Committee Republicans Blocking Subpoenas For Comey & Brennan.  Sen Johnson Refuses to Name Names
The Pete Santilli Show
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42 views • August 20, 2020
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EP 2064-6PM Committee Republicans Blocking Subpoenas For Comey & Brennan.  Sen Johnson Refuses to Name Names 

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Wednesday that Republicans on his committee blocked him from subpoenaing fired FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and others involved in Spygate.  Earlier this year, the Committee gave Ron Johnson unilateral subpoena power, however, several members are now “highly concerned” about how it looks politically to subpoena Obama’s goons.   It is unclear how Ron Johnson is unable to issue subpoenas now after the Committee already granted him the power to do so.  EP 2064-6PM Committee Republicans Blocking Comey & Brennan Subpoenas. Sen Johnson Won’t Give Names – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/33XOUnN 
GUEST:  -  Ian Smith: New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has threatened to punish the owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J,  for violating his pandemic mitigation orders.  The gym has had 14,000 customers visit since mid-June and not one case of coronavirus has been reported. 
https://www.gofundme.com/f/atilis-gym-bellmawr-covid19-relief
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