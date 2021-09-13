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THIS IS STRANGE..!!! MORE AND MORE OF THESE STREET LIGHTS ARE POPPING UP..! I WONDER WHY..?
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1176 views • September 13, 2021
Predictive programming -- the Anglerfish in the kid's movie Finding Nemo..
Training 'Spot' testing out the luminescence of freshly jabbed sheep. UV flashlights used for fluorescent rocks and minerals will immediately show who's been jabbed, go get a Convoy C8 flashlight and start spotting sheep yourself.
Been waiting to see how long it takes before these show up in Aus. unless they're already here.
SA Power Networks preparing to deploy robotic dog 'Spot' to inspect infrastructure
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-07/sa-power-networks-training-robotic-dog/100441848
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Training 'Spot' testing out the luminescence of freshly jabbed sheep. UV flashlights used for fluorescent rocks and minerals will immediately show who's been jabbed, go get a Convoy C8 flashlight and start spotting sheep yourself.
Been waiting to see how long it takes before these show up in Aus. unless they're already here.
SA Power Networks preparing to deploy robotic dog 'Spot' to inspect infrastructure
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-07/sa-power-networks-training-robotic-dog/100441848
JOIN WEBSITE: www.acallforanuprising.com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNEL BELOW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQZoB...
Shared from and subscribe to:
ACFAU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ/videos
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