Today I interview two moms who have lost their special daughters to hospital murder. Rebecca Charles and Cindy Schara know, with certainty from the related hospital records, that Danielle and Grace were murdered. They share their perspectives, including their comments on amnesty being proposed for the white coat killers. Their desire for justice is a critical message for all the hear.

Related links:

Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/dgn23hebnf16nxqo1n9be/4-Rebecca-and-Cindy-slides.pptx?rlkey=24up1070x5h9pqya727cvcwbe&dl=0

Danielle Video - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/hqfhfdw5jzd2yget13u04/1-Daniellevid.mp4?rlkey=t1uoe76mven6p1t9l6vonv2p8&dl=0

Cindy clip - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vmyy2zhfaauqwhqyysnvl/2-clip.mp4?rlkey=3hjjjlgcsd1ld8p789azxfjad&dl=0

The CHD Bus Tour Mothers For Justice - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-chd-bus-tour/mothers-for-justice/

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice (by Margaret Anna Alice; Read by Dr. Tess Lawrie) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueUXNL-A3Zg

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

www.OurAmazingGrace.net

Rebecca and Cindy are asking any moms, who are pursuing justice, to reach out for a potential interview. Please contact Rebecca at: [email protected]

The book referenced at the end of the podcast, ‘Assault on the Image of God’ and be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CN79H927?tag=bravesoftwa04-20&linkCode=osi&th=1&psc=1&language=en_US

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe