Making Of Art: Drawing Circles, Hexagons, Equilateral Triangles #HowTo
Making this piece of art, need a hexagon. Comin’ right up! This video shows drawing geometric shapes with circles, the meta physical “Flower of Life”, the krysto physical “Daisy of Death”, 120-degree angles, radii, use of a compass and straight edge, and maybe some quantum esoteric knowledge about the fourth dimension. The finished piece, “Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes: Hollow Hexagon” is displayed in this video in several lighting environments, including outdoors, UV, camera flash.

Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes: Hollow Hexagon https://www.etsy.com/listing/1332511410/tetrahedrons-vs-cubes-hollow-hexagon

Gallery, shop, contacts at linktr.ee/mjtank108

