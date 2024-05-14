Making Of Art: Drawing Circles, Hexagons, Equilateral Triangles #HowTo

Making this piece of art, need a hexagon. Comin’ right up! This video shows drawing geometric shapes with circles, the meta physical “Flower of Life”, the krysto physical “Daisy of Death”, 120-degree angles, radii, use of a compass and straight edge, and maybe some quantum esoteric knowledge about the fourth dimension. The finished piece, “Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes: Hollow Hexagon” is displayed in this video in several lighting environments, including outdoors, UV, camera flash.
Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes: Hollow Hexagon https://www.etsy.com/listing/1332511410/tetrahedrons-vs-cubes-hollow-hexagon
Gallery, shop, contacts at linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.