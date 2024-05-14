Making Of Art: Drawing Circles, Hexagons, Equilateral Triangles #HowTo

Making this piece of art, need a hexagon. Comin’ right up! This video shows drawing geometric shapes with circles, the meta physical “Flower of Life”, the krysto physical “Daisy of Death”, 120-degree angles, radii, use of a compass and straight edge, and maybe some quantum esoteric knowledge about the fourth dimension. The finished piece, “Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes: Hollow Hexagon” is displayed in this video in several lighting environments, including outdoors, UV, camera flash.

