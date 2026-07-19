God will remove the unclean spirit which has plagued the earth since the FALL.

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James lesson #188; At the 2nd Advent of Christ all demon activity will be washed clean and dealt with. Zechariah 13 covers this fact, along with several other very prophetic scriptures. We do not have the powers or abilities to wash all evil and demonic presence from this earth. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!