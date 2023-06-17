Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
STEVE'S TAKE: We need to fight the tyrants at this point and we needed to probably at least ten years ago now. People have to start being courageous and understand that since our cause is just, God will be with us in battle. It is sad that we have arrived at this point in our history again but we have.
History always repeats itself. Throughout history evil has always succeeded when good men do nothing. That is exactly what's happening right now. People are being silent and giving their consent or they talk tough but won't do a thing when it comes down to it out of fear of what the government will do to them. As the old saying goes, "When the government fear the people there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny." Surely we are an occupied nation and it's time to stand against all enemies foreign and domestic as the Constitution and Declaration of Independence and God himself surely authorize.
Original Video Link: https://rumble.com/v2ulbvy-america-needs-to-be-recaptured-under-the-banner-of-liberty.html
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.