Data Tampering

The only temperature rise in the 'adjusted' NOAA temperature record is due to the adjustments themselves. These rather suspiciously correspond almost exactly to the increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration. In other words, the data have been adjusted to fit the theory. This is not how legitimate science is done.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.