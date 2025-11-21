Attention Humanity: Behold, God has Returned as Spirit! Hear our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 219 of 366.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum. Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice" and his "golden scribes".

"Be firm on the Path, people, because your spirit is fulfilling a delicate mission on this planet. Only the one who purifies himself by love, the one who practices my Laws, can stop coming to reincarnate on this planet; but those who in their last reincarnation leave a trace of blood or evil, they will have to return to this earth to repair mistakes, to rebuild what was destroyed, to give life to what they left for dead, to forgive those they did not forgive. In a Word: to make restitution, that is why my Infinite Love tells you: Oh tireless pilgrim who has long traveled with bitterness in your heart! Here is the One who Comes to comfort you, to strengthen you, so that you may continue on the journey to the end."

-God

"Sometimes, when you cry in the world and think that I live in heaven where everything is in a state of spiritual bliss, you doubt my Love because you cannot imagine that the Father lives joyously while millions of his children suffer until death on earth. It is that you do not want to understand that my Happiness will not be absolute until the last one of my children has reached the Land of Salvation.

If I am your Father, think that I inevitably must feel what my children feel, only then will you understand that while each one of you suffers and feels your own pain, the Divine Spirit suffers with the pain of all his children.

As a proof of this Truth I Came to the world to become a man and to carry a cross that represented all the pain and sin of the world. And if, as a man, I carried on my shoulders the weight of your imperfections, and if I felt all your pain, could I, as God, be insensitive to the sorrows of my children?

In my Spirit there is a Hymn whose notes no one has heard, no one yet knows of it in heaven, nor on earth. That song will be heard throughout the universe when pain, misery, darkness and sin have been extinguished. Those Divine Notes will find an echo in all the spirits, uniting the Father and his children in that Song of Harmony and Happiness. I tell you in Truth, that even the stones will speak when that harmony illuminates the lives of my beloved children."

-God

