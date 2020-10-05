Incredible Creatures that defy Evolution Part Two

Take a look around you and what will strike you is the beautiful and order to all things. Creation is a great gift, Almighty God gave us all the world and the things in it to see His goodness, power, knowledge, love and so much more. He is our Loving Father, what has he not done for us, what should we do for him. All man should love one another for the same God has made each one of us out of love. Love one another as I have loved you. These are the words of Our Blessed Lord, True God and True Man. God love you.