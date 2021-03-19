© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci in trouble gets grilled by Mexican Comedian,, ( COMPLETE INTERVIEW )
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
417 views • March 19, 2021
Fauci in trouble gets grilled by Mexican Comedian,, ( COMPLETE INTERVIEW )
Doctor" Fauci sat down for an innocent interview with Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez—what could go wrong?— and learned for the first time what it is to be in a NON CONTROLLED INTERVIEW.
This delinquent never gives a straight answer. He starts by stating the very obvious, and ends up always doing the same infomercial shtick.
"That's a very good question blah blah blah" ... "just sign this blank cheque, please".
Typical conman behavior.
Doctor" Fauci sat down for an innocent interview with Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez—what could go wrong?— and learned for the first time what it is to be in a NON CONTROLLED INTERVIEW.
This delinquent never gives a straight answer. He starts by stating the very obvious, and ends up always doing the same infomercial shtick.
"That's a very good question blah blah blah" ... "just sign this blank cheque, please".
Typical conman behavior.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.