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The G7 clown show hypocrisy
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150 views • June 21, 2021
Kate Wand, AIERvideo, June 20, 2021
Welcome to the dystopian G7 Clown Show, where hypocrisy is on full display.
No-fault Czars are no substitute for individual liberty. Politicians vindicated lockdowns by claiming that all the sacrifices are justified if they “save just one life.” But what about “just one freedom” – especially freedoms previously enjoyed by hundreds of millions of people? Instead of “Build Back Better” further empowering reckless rulers, we need to “Build Back Freer.”
Based on an essay by James Bovard for AIER
https://www.aier.org/article/defining-down-freedom/
James Bovard is the author of ten books, including Public Policy Hooligan, Attention Deficit Democracy, The Bush Betrayal, and Lost Rights: The Destruction of American Liberty.
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
Welcome to the dystopian G7 Clown Show, where hypocrisy is on full display.
No-fault Czars are no substitute for individual liberty. Politicians vindicated lockdowns by claiming that all the sacrifices are justified if they “save just one life.” But what about “just one freedom” – especially freedoms previously enjoyed by hundreds of millions of people? Instead of “Build Back Better” further empowering reckless rulers, we need to “Build Back Freer.”
Based on an essay by James Bovard for AIER
https://www.aier.org/article/defining-down-freedom/
James Bovard is the author of ten books, including Public Policy Hooligan, Attention Deficit Democracy, The Bush Betrayal, and Lost Rights: The Destruction of American Liberty.
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
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