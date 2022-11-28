Predestination: Learning to Rest in God's Will

Learning to rest in God's will is not easy until we understand how He thinks and operates. God creates people for specific times and purposes according to His Master Plan and makes sure that each person fits the time they are going to live on the earth.
Pastor John shows how Moses had to break away from the royal palace in Egypt where he lived as a prince and heir to the throne of Pharaoh and ended up herding sheep for 40 years before God was ready to start the process of moving the Hebrews out of Egypt. Even when God spoke directly to Moses, his reply was, “Who am I, why don’t you use someone else?” But God had a call on Moses and did not negotiate, and as you see His response, look at your own life and how God is trying to guide you. What is your attitude towards God?
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1214.pdf
RLJ-1214 -- NOVEMBER 29, 2009
Predestination Part 7: Learning to Rest in God's Will
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
https://eaec.org/webcast.htm
