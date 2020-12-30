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Pursanova Technology Water Test on Animals
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27 views • December 30, 2020
This is one of our new customers that purchased few of our products. He decided to test them on his dog to see the choices his dog will make, since dogs have amazing sense of smell, taste and know which one have more energy, and best for them.
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