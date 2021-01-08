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89-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SPEAKS BRIEFLY ABOUT LOCKDOWN
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6 views • January 08, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Stand Up X - Unite for Freedom: https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b
https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b/89-year-old-Englysshe-Ladye-condemns-Lockdown_20210106:f
" Bless this elderly lady... she tells of how she sees her son and partner cry because they can no longer work to make a living due to the lockdowns and how it's effecting people. She says she wants to start a petition and walk around the streets, she says "I can't walk very well but ill do my best" and demand they stop this business because its not fair on people who need to work!
Stand Up X - Unite for Freedom: https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b
https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b/89-year-old-Englysshe-Ladye-condemns-Lockdown_20210106:f
" Bless this elderly lady... she tells of how she sees her son and partner cry because they can no longer work to make a living due to the lockdowns and how it's effecting people. She says she wants to start a petition and walk around the streets, she says "I can't walk very well but ill do my best" and demand they stop this business because its not fair on people who need to work!
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