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09 - The Book Of Hebrews: Chapter 9: Worldly And Heavenly - Walter Veith
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12 views • January 01, 2022
In chapter 9 Paul contrasts the earthly sanctuary with the heavenly and continues with his theme of substance and shadow. Understanding the earthly provides the key to the heavenly and opens the door to the unravelling of the mystery of salvation.
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