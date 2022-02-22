Blind Trust in Scientism Ensues Hefty Price for Advanced Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On February 18’s Grand Live Broadcast, Miles Guo stated that blind trust in Scientism has led some of the most advanced countries to act as the vanguard of the CCP Virus vaccine, that is, the so-called COVID vaccine. The super high inoculation rate for these countries such as Israel and the UK will cause devastating damages, a result of the unraveling vaccine disaster.