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How to Prevent & Treat COVID Jab Injuries - Dr Merkola with Dr. Michelle Perro
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148 views • May 22, 2022
How to Prevent and Treat COVID Jab Injuries - Interview with Dr. Michelle Perro

STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The introduction of the experimental COVID jabs has opened the eyes of many to the fact that there are fundamental flaws with the vaccine program — not just with the mRNA shots, which have never existed before, but also with conventional vaccines
Toxins in food, water and air; vaccines, mRNA shots, electromagnetic field exposures and more, are making children sicker than any generation before them
When trying to prevent and/or treat a COVID jab injury, there are five toxic components that need to be addressed: spike protein toxicity, PEG, inflammation from the nanolipid, graphene oxide and nanotoxicity
A key tool in Dr. Michelle Perro’s treatment arsenal is spike protein-binding therapies like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine
Other helpful remedies include fibrinolytic enzymes like lumbrokinase, NAC, pine needle tea, curcumin, zeolite and symptom-specific homeopathics

Article: https://bit.ly/3wu7v8M
Keywords
plandemicvaccine injury treatmentsdr merkoladr michelle perro
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