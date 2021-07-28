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Bud Stonebraker at the World Wide Rally For Freedom
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80 views • July 28, 2021
Bud Stonebraker is the pastor at South Shore Christian Fellowship. Stonebraker warns us that the foundations of our society are shaking. They are trying to burn down these united States of America which holds the last vestiges of freedom on planet earth. We will never rise unless we repent of our sins. For us to heal, we must purge from unrighteousness, both personally and as a culture. We must turn away from sinful things.
Chris Kreider, a chaplain, shares his story about the terrible adverse reaction he experienced when he took the covid-19 shot.
https://www.southshorechristianfellowship.org
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom
Chris Kreider, a chaplain, shares his story about the terrible adverse reaction he experienced when he took the covid-19 shot.
https://www.southshorechristianfellowship.org
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom
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