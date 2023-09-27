The Joy of God | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

To watch the entire broadcast click here https://youtu.be/5OxZ_9BZ1EI?si=Uf0LE1gakJ_t8aC8

What is the Joy of God? Pastor Sandra Kennedy gives amazing insights and revelations of what God’s Joy means, to really understand the true freedom of being joyous, and how to be shameless before God. Yes, we say the Joy of the Lord is our strength but what is God’s Joy? Pastor helps us understand that the Joy of God is the pleasure that God feels at being a “Father”, He absolutely delights in us, His children, and treasures the role of being our Father. He enjoys unlimited pleasures in His Son, Jesus and to us who are in His Family (brothers and sisters of Jesus in the new birth). Understand and Know that there’s NO joy, like the Joy of abiding in the Presence of God. Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.