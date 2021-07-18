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Covid Vax Injured Speak Up #wewanttobeheard
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174 views • July 18, 2021
These people were suddenly discredited when they spoke up about their C0V1D-19 vax injuries. They need to be heard and taken seriously or the censorship and gaslighting will continue.
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