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Romans 13 CITIZENS
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32 views • May 17, 2020
CITIZENS! Believers Should Seek To Represent Christ Well In Their Communities And World.
🟢 Paul Turns His Attention To How Believers Should Interact With Those Outside The Church
🟢 Citizens of Heaven and Of Earth
🟢 Respect For Leaders While Making Our Community a Better Place
If We Abdicate Our Duty To Be Light In The World, Darkness Will Dominate and We Are The Blame
🟢 The Challenge – Citizens of the World and Living For Christ In Light of His Return
🟢 The Challenge – Straying From His Commands and Compromising With The World
🟢 We Should Always Be Children of the Day, Not Agents of Darkness
A Constitution "If You Can Keep it!" by Richard Proctor Phd
https://www.bathroomeconomics.com/online-store/A-Constitution-If-You-Can-Keep-It-p137012454
Politics and Biblical Authority Part 2: On Submission
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=102112022383
🟢 Paul Turns His Attention To How Believers Should Interact With Those Outside The Church
🟢 Citizens of Heaven and Of Earth
🟢 Respect For Leaders While Making Our Community a Better Place
If We Abdicate Our Duty To Be Light In The World, Darkness Will Dominate and We Are The Blame
🟢 The Challenge – Citizens of the World and Living For Christ In Light of His Return
🟢 The Challenge – Straying From His Commands and Compromising With The World
🟢 We Should Always Be Children of the Day, Not Agents of Darkness
A Constitution "If You Can Keep it!" by Richard Proctor Phd
https://www.bathroomeconomics.com/online-store/A-Constitution-If-You-Can-Keep-It-p137012454
Politics and Biblical Authority Part 2: On Submission
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=102112022383
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