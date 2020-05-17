Romans 13 CITIZENS

CITIZENS! Believers Should Seek To Represent Christ Well In Their Communities And World.🟢 Paul Turns His Attention To How Believers Should Interact With Those Outside The Church🟢 Citizens of Heaven and Of Earth🟢 Respect For Leaders While Making Our Community a Better PlaceIf We Abdicate Our Duty To Be Light In The World, Darkness Will Dominate and We Are The Blame🟢 The Challenge – Citizens of the World and Living For Christ In Light of His Return🟢 The Challenge – Straying From His Commands and Compromising With The World🟢 We Should Always Be Children of the Day, Not Agents of DarknessA Constitution "If You Can Keep it!" by Richard Proctor PhdPolitics and Biblical Authority Part 2: On Submission