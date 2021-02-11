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Engines of Domination 2018 - Director's Cut
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22 views • February 11, 2021
Political power—armed central authority, with states and war—is it part of human nature? Is it necessary for human community? Or is it a tool that ruling elites use to live at the community's expense? A tool that does violence to human nature and the world?
Engines of Domination offers a theory of political power as a tool for making tools of human beings—an engine that converts human energy into authority and privilege for the rulers. Invented in the Bronze Age, brilliantly refined for six thousand years, today the engine has caused a human emergency that threatens to destroy our world.
This documentary makes a powerful argument that there is only one hope for saving the future. Armed central authority must be abolished, creating a world of cooperative peaceful communities—in other words, an argument for anarchism.
Engines of Domination 2018 | Director's Cut
Based on Mark Corske's book
Engines of Domination: Political Power and the Human Emergency
A Reckless Aesthetics Film
Written by Mark Corske
Edited by Justin Jezewski
The original film, Mark Corske's Engines of Domination, A Lifting the Veil documentary, was awarded "Best Activist Film of 2014" by Films For Action and translated into six languages. The 2018 Director's Cut features a more serious, rich, and powerful esthetic, professional actors performing Hypatia and Socrates, improved clips, script revisions, and a new recording of the narration.
Engines of Domination is a found footage film utilizing classic experimental cinema from the last century together with historical documentary and news sources to create a unique visual experience showcasing Corske's theory on political power.
Excerpts from the film:
The Greatest Tool Ever Invented
https://youtu.be/jzzlKNEVJSY
Technology and the Race to Destruction
https://youtu.be/Gks2RE3ZFGE
The Anarchist Ideal
https://youtu.be/dicSSIkcuwg
Book available at:
AK Press
http://www.akpress.org
Amazon
http://www.amazon.com/Engines-Domination-Mark-Corske/dp/0615580394/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1412027355&sr=8-1&keywords=engines+of+domination
Engines of Domination central website, including film and script downloads:
http://www.enginesofdomination.com/
Readable pdf of book:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ffbGhEi7qSWjXxPzVRaUc5O6kQ4ry9Bv/view
Connect with Engines of Domination:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Engines-of-Domination/238431042908211?ref=br_tf
[email protected]
http://justinjezewski.wix.com/recklessaesthetics
https://www.facebook.com/RecklessAesthetics/?fref=ts
twitter.com/EnginesOfDom
Featuring music by:
1. Ryan Taubert - To the Mines
2. Pye Corner Audio – Electronic Rhythm Number Eighteen
3. Tiny Leaves – In These Narrow Spaces (Part I, II)
4. Mark Harris – Softly Lies Sleeping
5. Pye Corner Audio – Building Twelve Room One
6. Pye Corner Audio – Transmission One, Lonesome Vale
7. Deaf Center – Eloy
8. Charles Montmeny – Jupiter 0.4
9. Pye Corner Audio – Electronic Rhythm Number
10. Boards of Canada – Sundown
11. Pye Corner Audio – Dystopian Vector Part One
12. Heinali – Her Favorite Place
13. Wolf Maps – She Goes Walking at Night
14. Pye Corner Audio – Electronic Rhythm Number Two
15. Keep Sheila On Acid – Subtle Are Verbs Like Motion, Interjections And Lists
16. Pye Corner Audio – Toward Light
17. Pye Corner Audio – Theme Number Seven
18. Ian Livingstone - Dream within Dreams
The creators of this film highly encourage sharing. Please feel free to upload, mirror and duplicate to help it reach a wider audience.
Engines of Domination offers a theory of political power as a tool for making tools of human beings—an engine that converts human energy into authority and privilege for the rulers. Invented in the Bronze Age, brilliantly refined for six thousand years, today the engine has caused a human emergency that threatens to destroy our world.
This documentary makes a powerful argument that there is only one hope for saving the future. Armed central authority must be abolished, creating a world of cooperative peaceful communities—in other words, an argument for anarchism.
Engines of Domination 2018 | Director's Cut
Based on Mark Corske's book
Engines of Domination: Political Power and the Human Emergency
A Reckless Aesthetics Film
Written by Mark Corske
Edited by Justin Jezewski
The original film, Mark Corske's Engines of Domination, A Lifting the Veil documentary, was awarded "Best Activist Film of 2014" by Films For Action and translated into six languages. The 2018 Director's Cut features a more serious, rich, and powerful esthetic, professional actors performing Hypatia and Socrates, improved clips, script revisions, and a new recording of the narration.
Engines of Domination is a found footage film utilizing classic experimental cinema from the last century together with historical documentary and news sources to create a unique visual experience showcasing Corske's theory on political power.
Excerpts from the film:
The Greatest Tool Ever Invented
https://youtu.be/jzzlKNEVJSY
Technology and the Race to Destruction
https://youtu.be/Gks2RE3ZFGE
The Anarchist Ideal
https://youtu.be/dicSSIkcuwg
Book available at:
AK Press
http://www.akpress.org
Amazon
http://www.amazon.com/Engines-Domination-Mark-Corske/dp/0615580394/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&;qid=1412027355&sr=8-1&keywords=engines+of+domination
Engines of Domination central website, including film and script downloads:
http://www.enginesofdomination.com/
Readable pdf of book:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ffbGhEi7qSWjXxPzVRaUc5O6kQ4ry9Bv/view
Connect with Engines of Domination:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Engines-of-Domination/238431042908211?ref=br_tf
[email protected]
http://justinjezewski.wix.com/recklessaesthetics
https://www.facebook.com/RecklessAesthetics/?fref=ts
twitter.com/EnginesOfDom
Featuring music by:
1. Ryan Taubert - To the Mines
2. Pye Corner Audio – Electronic Rhythm Number Eighteen
3. Tiny Leaves – In These Narrow Spaces (Part I, II)
4. Mark Harris – Softly Lies Sleeping
5. Pye Corner Audio – Building Twelve Room One
6. Pye Corner Audio – Transmission One, Lonesome Vale
7. Deaf Center – Eloy
8. Charles Montmeny – Jupiter 0.4
9. Pye Corner Audio – Electronic Rhythm Number
10. Boards of Canada – Sundown
11. Pye Corner Audio – Dystopian Vector Part One
12. Heinali – Her Favorite Place
13. Wolf Maps – She Goes Walking at Night
14. Pye Corner Audio – Electronic Rhythm Number Two
15. Keep Sheila On Acid – Subtle Are Verbs Like Motion, Interjections And Lists
16. Pye Corner Audio – Toward Light
17. Pye Corner Audio – Theme Number Seven
18. Ian Livingstone - Dream within Dreams
The creators of this film highly encourage sharing. Please feel free to upload, mirror and duplicate to help it reach a wider audience.
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