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Jeanette Widow of Robert LaVoy Finicum
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31 views • March 09, 2021
LaVoy Finicum was an American cowboy that was murdered in a military-style vehicle ambush, related to the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in southeastern Oregon.
Jeanette Finicum filed a lawsuit against the FBI, Oregon State Police, the Bureau of Land Management, and others in the fatal shooting of her 54-old husband,
Jeanette Finicum filed a lawsuit against the FBI, Oregon State Police, the Bureau of Land Management, and others in the fatal shooting of her 54-old husband,
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