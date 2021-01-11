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SPARROWS COME HOME! What do birds represent and where should birds flock to? II FB Live
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10 views • January 11, 2021
Benjamin Feagan leads a devotional Bible study about what the Bible says about sparrows. In this devotional, come find out where spiritual birds should flock to and discover a few key characteristics of the home they should dwell in. God bless you!
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