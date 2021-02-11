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Alan Watts - Why Society Fears Psychedelic Drugs
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Alan Wilson Watts
A prolific author and speaker.
Alan Watts was one of the first
to interpret Eastern wisdom
or a Western audience.
Born outside London in 1915,
he discovered the nearby Buddhist Lodge
at a young age.
After moving to the United States in 1938, Alan became an Episcopal priest for a time, and then relocated to Millbrook, New York, where he wrote his pivotal book The Wisdom of Insecurity: A Message for an Age of Anxiety. In 1951 he moved to San Francisco where he began teaching Buddhist studies, and in 1956 began his popular radio show, “Way Beyond the West.” By the early sixties, Alan’s radio talks aired nationally and the counterculture movement adopted him as a spiritual spokesperson. He wrote and traveled regularly until his passing in 1973.
There are so many videos
from his lectures online
so I decided to create some videos
from a few lectures and present them
with all credits to this awesome man and
his works.
Enjoy them as audios on SoundCloud:
https://soundcloud.com/yardley_pearson/sets/alan-watts-lectures
A prolific author and speaker.
Alan Watts was one of the first
to interpret Eastern wisdom
or a Western audience.
Born outside London in 1915,
he discovered the nearby Buddhist Lodge
at a young age.
After moving to the United States in 1938, Alan became an Episcopal priest for a time, and then relocated to Millbrook, New York, where he wrote his pivotal book The Wisdom of Insecurity: A Message for an Age of Anxiety. In 1951 he moved to San Francisco where he began teaching Buddhist studies, and in 1956 began his popular radio show, “Way Beyond the West.” By the early sixties, Alan’s radio talks aired nationally and the counterculture movement adopted him as a spiritual spokesperson. He wrote and traveled regularly until his passing in 1973.
There are so many videos
from his lectures online
so I decided to create some videos
from a few lectures and present them
with all credits to this awesome man and
his works.
Enjoy them as audios on SoundCloud:
https://soundcloud.com/yardley_pearson/sets/alan-watts-lectures
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