Jumpstart Your Etsy Store Video #6 - Building A Long Sustainable Business Selling Digital DesignsDesigns
DaveKettner
Published Yesterday

In this video training, I teach you how to continue to grow your digital design selling business on Etsy by rinsing and repeating this proven process. I also show you how to create digital design bundles for sale to help you bring in more sales and profits into your business giving your customers more opportunities to purchase from you.


Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:


- Convertio: https://convertio.co/


Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.


Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy


ENJOY!


Dave

