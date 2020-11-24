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Biden-Harris & Hate Speech
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16 views • November 24, 2020
Joe Biden has stated he would create a task force to deal with online threats and extremism. What does the first amendment, part of the Bill of Rights, to the US Constitution say? Is the Biden-Harris team committed to "advance LGBTQ+ equality in America"? Has the Biden-Harris campaign posted that giving more religious freedom is "hate against LGBTQ+ individuals"? What is the so-called "Equality Act" all about? Could Kamala Harris be more strident about this than even Joe Biden? Has the Biden-Harris teams appointed Richard Stengel to help deal with speech and communications and has Stengel called for the elimination of more aspects of free speech? Might he consider it wrong to quote scriptures that might be considered as "insults" by those opposed to biblical sexual morality? What about Canada's position on some of this? Are various ones in governmental positions suggesting banning at least parts of the Bible (including those that show homosexuals can change)? Is believing the New Testament considered to be a bigger problem of prejudice than racial views? Does Big Tech (like YouTube) rely more on their 'community standards" instead of the Bible? Is a famine of the word coming according to Amos and might that involve the internet? Should we call out sins, but be wise as to how, when, and where according to scripture? Where will the fake news ultimately lead to per 1 Thessalonians 5:2? Are Harris-Biden views promoting hate against those who hold to aspects of biblical morality?
A written article of related interest is also available titled "https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/biden-looking-to-stop-hate-speech-uk-worried-about-religious-bias/" URL: Biden looking to stop ‘hate speech.’ UK worried about religious prejudice
A written article of related interest is also available titled "https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/biden-looking-to-stop-hate-speech-uk-worried-about-religious-bias/" URL: Biden looking to stop ‘hate speech.’ UK worried about religious prejudice
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