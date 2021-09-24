© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miel Noir & Changes : Automatons
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • September 24, 2021
https://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com
Music & lyrics by Nicholas Tesluk
Vocals, guitars, glockenspiel by Nicholas Tesluk
Vocals, bass guitar, cello by Marcel P.
Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
https://www.facebook.com/DungeonStudioRhenania
We started with a couple of collaboration tracks for YouTube. And we just kept going and still haven’t finished all recordings. But we – Miel Noir & Changes – are hereby announcing a full collaboration album with (at least) 13 tracks in the near future.
Video produced by ZerbeMedien
https://www.zerbe-medien.com
Special thanks to our friends from all over the world who provided clips taking off their masks!
Music & lyrics by Nicholas Tesluk
Vocals, guitars, glockenspiel by Nicholas Tesluk
Vocals, bass guitar, cello by Marcel P.
Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
https://www.facebook.com/DungeonStudioRhenania
We started with a couple of collaboration tracks for YouTube. And we just kept going and still haven’t finished all recordings. But we – Miel Noir & Changes – are hereby announcing a full collaboration album with (at least) 13 tracks in the near future.
Video produced by ZerbeMedien
https://www.zerbe-medien.com
Special thanks to our friends from all over the world who provided clips taking off their masks!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.