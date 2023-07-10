Xi Tells China's Military to Get Ready for War

Col. John Mills and Steve Bannon talk about the China threat.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Col. John Mills Breaks Down Xi’s Army Preparedness Speech

https://rumble.com/v2yv0ze-xis-psychological-operation-col.-john-mills-breaks-down-xis-army-preparedne.html





2. Bannon’s War Room - Bannon: “The Chinese Communist Party Is Both At Chemical Warfare And Biological Warfare Against US”

https://rumble.com/v2yuv8o-bannon-the-chinese-communist-party-is-both-at-chemical-warfare-and-biologic.html





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



