UN War on 'Conspiracy Theories’ Targets Children

The United Nations’ escalating assault on free speech and freedom of expression is escalating to the point that now the controversial global organization is targeting school children, warns The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization announced a new initiative this summer to train teachers and school staff on combating what it describes as “conspiracy theories” and “misinformation” among their students. Teachers are even encouraged to report their students to the authorities in some cases.





